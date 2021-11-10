 Skip to main content

Why Did Mizuho Upgrade This Biotech Stock Focused On Age-Related Eye Diseases?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
  • Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $7, up from $5 after Unity announced longer-term Phase 1 data for UBX1325 in diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • Analyst Salim Syed expects some investor sentiment shift to begin at this point for this "underfollowed" stock.
  • He sees "potential greater de-risking" to come with the Phase 2a sham-controlled dataset due in 1H of 2022.
  • Yesterday, Unity announced 24-week data from its Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) safety study of UBX1325.
  • Patients with DME in higher dose cohorts showed a mean BCVA gain of approximately 10 ETDRS letters sustained through 24 weeks after a single intravitreal injection.
  • Patients with wet AMD showed improved visual acuity through 12 weeks, supporting the initiation of Phase 2 study in AMD.
  • UBX ended Q3 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $88.5 million.
  • Related Link: Unity Biotechnology Stock Falls After Updated Data From Wet AMD Candidate.
  • Price Action: UBX shares are up 25.7% at $3.23 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for UBX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021MizuhoUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jun 2021CitigroupUpgradesSellBuy
Jun 2021HC Wainwright & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings

