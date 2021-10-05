Unity Biotechnology Stock Falls After Updated Data From Wet AMD Candidate
- Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) announced 12-week data from its ongoing Phase 1 safety study of UBX1325 in diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), for whom anti-VEGF therapy was no longer considered beneficial.
- The data show strong and sustained responses following a single injection of UBX1325. The 24-week data from the study is expected by the end of 2021.
- Overall, 8 of 12 patients showed a gain in ETDRS letters from baseline in BCVA at 12 weeks. In high dose groups (5, 10 mcg): 5 of 6 patients showed an increase in ETDRS letters from baseline in BCVA at 12 weeks.
- Across all doses, 6 of 10 patients had a decrease (improvement) in Central Subfield Thickness (CST).
- In high dose groups (5, 10 mcg): 3 of 5 patients showed a decrease in CST at 12 weeks, excluding one patient who received anti-VEGF rescue following the underlying disease progression.
- The data further supports Phase 2a Proof of Concept study in patients with DME, which is already underway. 12-week safety and efficacy data is expected in 1H of 2022
- Price Action: UBX stock is down 3.96% at $2.67 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
