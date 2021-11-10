 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca Plans To Set Up Separate Division For Vaccines & Antibody Therapies - Report
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 6:56am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca Plans To Set Up Separate Division For Vaccines & Antibody Therapies - Report
  • AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) is reportedly creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies, primarily to focus on its COVID-19 shot and coronavirus treatments after a shaky start during the pandemic.
  • Related Link: AstraZeneca Looking At Potential Options for COVID-19 Vaccine Business: Reuters.
  • The new division will combine R&D, manufacturing, and commercial and medical teams.
  • Iskra Reić, currently executive vice-president for the Europe and Canada region, will lead the new unit.
  • "The team will be dedicated to our COVID-19 vaccine, our long-acting antibody combination, and our developmental vaccine addressing multiple variants of concern, as well as to our existing portfolio for a respiratory viral disease," AstraZeneca's representative said.
  • The move comes after the COVID-19 vaccine (Vaxzevria) witnessed several setbacks, including manufacturing problemsconcerns over a very rare blood clotting side effect, and disputes over data underpinning its efficacy.
  • AstraZeneca will report its third-quarter earnings on Friday, November 12, and has delivered more than 1.9 billion doses of its far cheaper shot.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.77% at $63.18 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
PhaseBio's Bentracimab Reverses Ticagrelor-Associated Antiplatelet Activity In Mid-Stage Study
AstraZeneca's Medimmune Terminates DNA Cancer Vaccine Program With Inovio
AstraZeneca To Offload Some Drug Rights To Covis Pharma For $270M
Millions Of JNJ COVID-19 Shots Sit Idle At Emergent's Baltimore Plant: Reuters
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com