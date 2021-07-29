 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca Looking At Potential Options for COVID-19 Vaccine Business: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:25am   Comments
  • AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZNis reportedly exploring its options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine business.
  • The Company expects clarity on the matter by the end of 2021.
  • "We are exploring different options," Ruud Dobber, executive vice president and president of BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, told Reuters about the vaccines business.
  • The Company generated around $894 million from COVID-19 vax sales in Q2.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.6% at $57.70 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Image by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay

