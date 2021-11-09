 Skip to main content

ALX Oncology Falls After Updated Data For Solid Tumors Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 11:13am   Comments
  • ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXOreleased additional data from a phase 1b trial of evorpacept in solid tumor malignancies.
  • One cohort included gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer patients receiving evorpacept plus Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Herceptin (trastuzumab), plus chemotherapy.
  • Results showed an initial objective response rate (ORR) of 72.2% with a median duration of response (mDOR) of 14.8 months, a 12-month overall survival (OS) rate of 79%, and median overall survival (mOS) of 17.1 months.
  • The Company also shared data from a second cohort of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients receiving evorpacept plus Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) with and without chemotherapy.
  • In patients who did not receive prior treatment, evorpacept had an initial ORR of 38.5% with a 12-month OS rate of 87.5%. mOS was not reached in combination with pembrolizumab + 5FU + platinum.
  • Preliminary data suggest that evorpacept is well tolerated with no maximum tolerated dose reached.
  • Price Action: ALXO shares are down 23.5% at $39.86 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

