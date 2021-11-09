 Skip to main content

Mirati Posts More Responses For Adagrasib-Keytruda Combo In Lung Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 7:44am   Comments
  • In its Q3 earnings releaseMirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) posted preliminary results from the Phase 1b cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib plus Merck & Co Inc’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in KRAS-mutated first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The Company said that a combination of adagrasib and Keytruda posted four partial responses among eight previously untreated patients. 
  • In the KRYSTAL-1 study, the adagrasib-Keytruda combo posted a 100% disease control rate, with all seven evaluable patients showing tumor regression ranging from 37% to 92%.
  • The safety results from the update were slim, but Mirati did highlight that there were no Grade 4 side effects or deaths reported. 
  • Mirati posted License and collaboration revenues of $71.8 million, with a narrower than expected EPS loss of $(1.55) compared to a consensus of $(2.89).
  • The Company ended Q3 with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $1.2 billion.
  • Related Link: Mirati Posts Adagrasib Data In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer, FDA Filing Now On The Cards.
  • Price Action: MRTX shares gained 8.80% and closed at $$173.98 during Monday after-hours session.

