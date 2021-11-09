Mirati Posts More Responses For Adagrasib-Keytruda Combo In Lung Cancer Setting
- In its Q3 earnings release, Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) posted preliminary results from the Phase 1b cohort of the KRYSTAL-1 study evaluating adagrasib plus Merck & Co Inc’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in KRAS-mutated first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The Company said that a combination of adagrasib and Keytruda posted four partial responses among eight previously untreated patients.
- In the KRYSTAL-1 study, the adagrasib-Keytruda combo posted a 100% disease control rate, with all seven evaluable patients showing tumor regression ranging from 37% to 92%.
- The safety results from the update were slim, but Mirati did highlight that there were no Grade 4 side effects or deaths reported.
- Mirati posted License and collaboration revenues of $71.8 million, with a narrower than expected EPS loss of $(1.55) compared to a consensus of $(2.89).
- The Company ended Q3 with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $1.2 billion.
- Price Action: MRTX shares gained 8.80% and closed at $$173.98 during Monday after-hours session.
