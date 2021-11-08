 Skip to main content

Regeneron-Roche's COVID-19 Treatment Shows Long Term Benefit After Single Dose
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 9:21am   Comments
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has announced additional results from a Phase 3 trial, which assessed a single dose of REGEN-COV (1,200 mg administered via 4 subcutaneous injections) to prevent COVID-19 in uninfected individuals. 
  • The new analyses show REGEN-COV reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% during the pre-specified follow-up period (months 2-8), maintaining the 81.4% risk reduction during the first month after administration.
  • A single dose of REGEN-COV reduced the risk of developing COVID-19 by 81.5% at any time during the eight months.
  • During the 8-month assessment period, 0 individuals in the REGEN-COV group were hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to 6 in the placebo group.
  • Vaccination rates during the months 2-8 assessment period were balanced.
  • In results previously published, the trial met its primary endpoint, reducing the risk of COVID-19 by 81.4% within one month of receiving REGEN-COV. 
  • Regeneron is collaborating with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) to increase the global supply of the antibody cocktail.
  • Price Action: REGN shares 1.38% at $620 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

