 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ANI Pharma's Purified Cortrophin Gel Scores FDA Approval; Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 5:54pm   Comments
Share:
ANI Pharma's Purified Cortrophin Gel Scores FDA Approval; Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) has reported Q3 sales of $52.1 million, down 1.7% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $49.70 million.
  • The company achieved an adjusted EPS of $1.01 compared to $0.97 posted a year ago, well ahead of the consensus of $0.70.
  • Net revenues for generic pharmaceutical products were $35.1 million, a decrease of 6.8%Y/Y due to lower sales of Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate (EES), Methazolamide, Penicillamine, and Vancomycin and lower average selling prices tempered by increased volumes among generic products.
  • Net revenues for branded pharmaceutical products increased 15.3% to $14.3 million due in part to higher volumes tempered by a shift in mix towards brand products with lower average selling prices.
  • Contract manufacturing revenues were $2.4 million, +10.7%.
  • The cost of sales increased by $4.3 million to $24.4 million, primarily due to $2.2 million in cost of sales representing the excess of fair value over the cost of inventory acquired in the Sandoz Inc asset acquisition.
  • The FDA has also approved ANI's supplemental marketing application for Purified Cortrophin Gel for certain chronic autoimmune disorders, including acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), in addition to excess urinary protein due to nephrotic syndrome. 
  • The company plans a full-scale Cortrophin Gel launch in Q1 of 2022.
  • ANI acquired the NDA for Cortrophin Gel from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) in 2016.
  • Price Action: ANIP shares closed 49.52% higher at $55.89 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANIP)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: loanDepot Surges After Q3 Results; Mirati Therapeutics Shares Slide
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; ANI Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
ANI Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; PG&E Earnings Miss views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com