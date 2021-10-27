 Skip to main content

FDA's Adcomm Almost Unanimously Back Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Shots For Younger Kids
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 7:37am   Comments
  • The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-0 favor Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in younger children.
  • With one panelist abstaining, the FDA Advisory Committee said that the vaccine outweighs the risks for children between five and 12.
  Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data For Kids Is Here: What You Need To Know
  • If the FDA authorizes the shots for this age group, an advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet next week to recommend the administration. The CDC director will make the final call.
  • The vaccine could be available to the younger age group as soon as next week.
  • The vaccine, which is one-third of the adult Pfizer dose, proved to be about 90% effective in a placebo-controlled trial.
  • About 1,500 kids in this age range received the vaccine, and only about 12% of those receiving the vaccine had any adverse event. 
  • All serious adverse events in the trial were unrelated to the vaccine.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is up 0.55% at $43.80, while BNTX stock is up 1.65% at $297.20 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
