 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gilead Trims Non-COVID Product Sales Outlook, Though Q3 Earnings Beat Street Estimates
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 6:33am   Comments
Share:
Gilead Trims Non-COVID Product Sales Outlook, Though Q3 Earnings Beat Street Estimates
  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) posted higher-than-expected Q3 earnings on strong demand for its COVID-19 antiviral treatment.
  • Adjusted EPS increased 26% Y/Y to $2.65, beating the consensus of $1.74.
  • Sales increased 13% to $$7.40 billion, surpassing the consensus of $6.25 billion.
  • Veklury (remdesivir) sales almost doubled to $1.9 billion. Two million patients received remdesivir or licensed generic remdesivir in Q3.
  • Gilead's HIV medicines dropped 8% to $4.2 billion as some drugs lost patent protection and the pandemic continued to limit visits to doctors.
  • Guidance: Gilead raised its FY21 adjusted EPS forecast to $7.90 - $8.10 (consensus $7.18) from its prior projection of $6.90 to $7.25.
  • Including Veklury, the Company expects product sales of $26 billion - $26.3 billion (consensus $25.1 billion), up from a previous estimate of $24.4 billion - $25 billion.
  • Without Veklury, Gilead expects sales of around $21.5 billion for FY21. 
  • That is down from its previous estimate of $21.7 billion - $21.9 billion, reflecting the longer than expected impact of the pandemic on its business.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are down 1.60% at $66.26 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD)

Recap: Gilead Sciences Q3 Earnings
Pfizer Conceding Race in Hospitalized Covid Because of Todos Medical's Triple MOA Antiviral
Gilead Sciences Earnings Preview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
Molnupiravir? Not So Fast. What About Tollovir? — Here's Why You Should Know What That Means
NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com