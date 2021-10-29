Gilead Trims Non-COVID Product Sales Outlook, Though Q3 Earnings Beat Street Estimates
- Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) posted higher-than-expected Q3 earnings on strong demand for its COVID-19 antiviral treatment.
- Adjusted EPS increased 26% Y/Y to $2.65, beating the consensus of $1.74.
- Sales increased 13% to $$7.40 billion, surpassing the consensus of $6.25 billion.
- Veklury (remdesivir) sales almost doubled to $1.9 billion. Two million patients received remdesivir or licensed generic remdesivir in Q3.
- Gilead's HIV medicines dropped 8% to $4.2 billion as some drugs lost patent protection and the pandemic continued to limit visits to doctors.
- Guidance: Gilead raised its FY21 adjusted EPS forecast to $7.90 - $8.10 (consensus $7.18) from its prior projection of $6.90 to $7.25.
- Including Veklury, the Company expects product sales of $26 billion - $26.3 billion (consensus $25.1 billion), up from a previous estimate of $24.4 billion - $25 billion.
- Without Veklury, Gilead expects sales of around $21.5 billion for FY21.
- That is down from its previous estimate of $21.7 billion - $21.9 billion, reflecting the longer than expected impact of the pandemic on its business.
- Price Action: GILD shares are down 1.60% at $66.26 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General