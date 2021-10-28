Alnylam's Founding CEO John Maraganore To Exit The Company
- In a surprise announcement, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALNY) founding CEO John Maraganore will hand the reins to current president Yvonne Greenstreet at the end of the year.
- The transition marks the end of a 20-year run as the founding CEO of the Company.
- Maraganore will stay on through the first quarter as a consultant and take a seat on Alnylam's scientific advisory board.
- Alnylam also reported Q3 sales of $187.6 million, +49% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $218.69 million. Product revenue increased 68% to $167 million.
- Onpattro sales increased 6% to $120 million with 1,875 hATTR amyloidosis patients.
- Givlaari sales increased 4% to $32 million and attained over 300 patients.
- Oxlumo sales decreased 9% to 15 million, reflecting the transition of the initial bolus of commercial patients from monthly loading dose to quarterly maintenance dose regimens. It attained over 120 patients worldwide.
- The Company posted an adjusted EPS loss of $(1.51), down from $(1.58) a year ago and better than the consensus of $(1.57).
- Guidance: Alnylam reiterated FY21 product sales at $640 million - $665 million.
- Price Action: ALNY shares are down 14.5% at $163.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
