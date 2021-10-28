 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inventiva Plans To Start Lanifibranor Combo Study In NASH, Diabetes In 2022
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:
Inventiva Plans To Start Lanifibranor Combo Study In NASH, Diabetes In 2022
  • Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVAannounced the design of Phase 2a combination trial of lanifibranor in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • The trial will assess lanifibranor combined with Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) Jardiance (empagliflozin).
  • The trial's primary efficacy endpoint is a change in Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) at the end of the 24-week treatment compared to baseline. 
  • Secondary endpoints include changes in liver enzymes, glycaemic and lipids parameters, inflammatory markers, and body fat composition. 
  • 63 patients with non-cirrhotic NASH and T2D will be randomized into the trial. 
  • The Company plans to initiate the trial in 1H of 2022, with top-line results in 2H of 2023.
  • Related: Fast Track Status Expanded For Inventiva's NASH Treatment.
  • Price Action: IVA shares closed at $15 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IVA + LLY)

Microsoft and Alphabet Scheduled to Announce Earnings After the Closing Bell
Eli Lilly Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Boosts FY21 Guidance On Higher COVID-19 Therapy Sales
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
Eli Lilly: Q3 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Big Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For October 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Non Alcoholic steatohepatitis Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com