 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fast Track Status Expanded For Inventiva's NASH Treatment
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Share:
Fast Track Status Expanded For Inventiva's NASH Treatment
  • The FDA has decided that the Fast Track designation previously granted to Inventiva SA's (NASDAQ: IVA) lanifibranor in NASH encompasses the treatment of NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis.
  • The decision follows a Fast Track designation request for lanifibranor in NASH with compensated cirrhosis filed by Inventiva with the FDA in August. 
  • Previously, the agency granted both Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to lanifibranor for NASH treatment in September 2019 and October 2020, respectively.
  • The Company has initiated a NATiV3 Phase 3 trial evaluating lanifibranor in adult patients with non-cirrhotic NASH and F2/F3 stage of liver fibrosis. 
  • The patient screening started on September 8.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at €93.6 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: IVA stock closed 0.36% lower at $13.93 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IVA)

Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arcturus Soars On COVID-19 Vaccine Updates, Merck's Keytruda On Track For More Label Expansions, Eliem Debuts
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Non Alcoholic steatohepatitisBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com