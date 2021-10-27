 Skip to main content

Why Did SVB Leerink Beef Up Target Price For Nurix Therapeutics?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
Why Did SVB Leerink Beef Up Target Price For Nurix Therapeutics?
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) to $64 from $50, with an Outperform rating, seeing an upside of almost 92%.
  • Analyst Christopher Liu notes that Nurix presented preliminary NX-2127 pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics data
  • Liu believes that this data is "encouraging," as the asset, at the second dose level of 200 mg QD, demonstrated 91%-plus BTK degradation, which is similar to or higher than the BTK occupancy rate for BTK inhibitors. 
  • In addition, no key adverse events associated with BTK inhibitors were observed, which could facilitate differentiation in CLL and potentially open up the DLBCL opportunity, he contends. 
  • As a result, the analyst increased his weighted average probability of success for NX-2127 in CLL from 23% to 33%.
  • Last week, SVB initiated coverage on Nurix with a price target of $50, an upside of approximately 50%.
  • Price Action: NRIX shares are up 18.50% at $34.31 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NRIX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2021SVB LeerinkInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Apr 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NRIX
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers

