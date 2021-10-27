Why Did SVB Leerink Beef Up Target Price For Nurix Therapeutics?
- SVB Leerink raised the price target on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) to $64 from $50, with an Outperform rating, seeing an upside of almost 92%.
- Analyst Christopher Liu notes that Nurix presented preliminary NX-2127 pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics data.
- Liu believes that this data is "encouraging," as the asset, at the second dose level of 200 mg QD, demonstrated 91%-plus BTK degradation, which is similar to or higher than the BTK occupancy rate for BTK inhibitors.
- In addition, no key adverse events associated with BTK inhibitors were observed, which could facilitate differentiation in CLL and potentially open up the DLBCL opportunity, he contends.
- As a result, the analyst increased his weighted average probability of success for NX-2127 in CLL from 23% to 33%.
- Last week, SVB initiated coverage on Nurix with a price target of $50, an upside of approximately 50%.
- Price Action: NRIX shares are up 18.50% at $34.31 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for NRIX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Oct 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
