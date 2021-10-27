 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nurix Shares Gain On Encouraging Early Data From Blood Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
Nurix Shares Gain On Encouraging Early Data From Blood Cancer Trial
  • Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIXannounced initial data from Phase 1a trial of NX-2127 in relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies.
  • Initial data from the first two completed cohorts of 100 mg and 200 mg, which included six patients, showed BTK levels in peripheral blood significantly decreased in all patients starting on day 1 and remained suppressed throughout the dosing period. 
  • BTK degradation exceeded 80% at a steady state in the first dose cohort and 90% in the second dose cohort. 
  • The Company plans to complete the dose-escalation portion of the study and move into the expansion phase in selected cancers in the 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: NRIX shares are up 21% at $35.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NRIX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com