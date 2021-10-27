Nurix Shares Gain On Encouraging Early Data From Blood Cancer Trial
- Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) announced initial data from Phase 1a trial of NX-2127 in relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies.
- Initial data from the first two completed cohorts of 100 mg and 200 mg, which included six patients, showed BTK levels in peripheral blood significantly decreased in all patients starting on day 1 and remained suppressed throughout the dosing period.
- BTK degradation exceeded 80% at a steady state in the first dose cohort and 90% in the second dose cohort.
- The Company plans to complete the dose-escalation portion of the study and move into the expansion phase in selected cancers in the 1H of 2022.
- Price Action: NRIX shares are up 21% at $35.04 during the market session on the last check Wednesday
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General