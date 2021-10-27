 Skip to main content

Germany Based Evotec Sets Terms For $576M US IPO
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
  • German biotech Evotec SE (OTC: EVTCY) plans to raise $576 million by offering 22 million ADSs at $26.16. At the proposed price, Evotec would command a market value of $9.2 billion. 
  • See the SEC offer prospectus here.
  • The Company plans to list on the NASDAQ under the symbol EVO.
  • Evotec plans to use $100 million from the IPO proceeds to expand a biologics manufacturing facility in Redmond, Washington, $175 million for building additional capacity in France, $115 million for solo R&D, $80 million for equity investments, and the list goes on.
  • The Company works as a drug discovery, and development partner to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry focused on discovering drug candidates in a wide range of difficult-to-treat diseases. 
  • It generates income by charging fees for its services, collecting milestones & royalties, and equity ownership in biotechs. 
  • Evotec states that its pipeline has over 130 assets.
  • Most recently: Bristol Myers Exercises Option In-License Evotec's Neurodegenerative Candidate.
  • Price Action: EVTCY shares are down 2.91% at $24 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

