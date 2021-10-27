Germany Based Evotec Sets Terms For $576M US IPO
- German biotech Evotec SE (OTC: EVTCY) plans to raise $576 million by offering 22 million ADSs at $26.16. At the proposed price, Evotec would command a market value of $9.2 billion.
- See the SEC offer prospectus here.
- The Company plans to list on the NASDAQ under the symbol EVO.
- Evotec plans to use $100 million from the IPO proceeds to expand a biologics manufacturing facility in Redmond, Washington, $175 million for building additional capacity in France, $115 million for solo R&D, $80 million for equity investments, and the list goes on.
- The Company works as a drug discovery, and development partner to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry focused on discovering drug candidates in a wide range of difficult-to-treat diseases.
- It generates income by charging fees for its services, collecting milestones & royalties, and equity ownership in biotechs.
- Evotec states that its pipeline has over 130 assets.
- Most recently: Bristol Myers Exercises Option In-License Evotec's Neurodegenerative Candidate.
- Price Action: EVTCY shares are down 2.91% at $24 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
