Bristol Myers Exercises Option In-License Evotec's Neurodegenerative Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 9:46am   Comments
  • Evotec SE (OTC: EVTCY) says that Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) has exercised its option to enter into an exclusive global license for EVT8683. It is the first program from the companies' broader neurodegeneration collaboration.
  • Through this opt-in, Bristol Myers Squibb will lead further development and commercialization. 
  • Evotec receives an option payment of $20 million and can earn up to $250 million in milestone payments and up to low double-digit royalties.
  • EVT8683 is a small molecule targeting a key cellular stress response that holds great promise in various neurodegenerative indications and is ready to enter clinical development.
  • Under an option agreement with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb company, Bristol Myers has rights to additional programs in neurodegenerative diseases.
  • Price Action: EVTCY stock closed at $100.05 on Wednesday.

