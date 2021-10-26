 Skip to main content

Why Did BioVie Shares Jump 21% Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off BioVie Inc's (NASDAQ: BIVI) Phase 2 study assessing NE3107's potential pro-motoric impact in Parkinson's disease patients.
  • The NM201 study is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics study in Parkinson's disease (PD) participants treated with carbidopa/levodopa and NE3107. 
  • The Company expects to initiate patient enrollment for the NM201 study before the end of 2021. Topline results are expected by the middle of 2022.
  • Forty patients will be randomized to a 1:1 placebo: active 20 mg twice daily for 28 days. 
  • Safety assessments will look at standard measures of patient health and the potential for drug-drug interactions affecting L-dopa PK and activity. 
  • The Company has an active Phase 3 trial studying NE3107 in Alzheimer's disease with topline results by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: BIVI shares closed up 21.61% at $6.64 on Tuesday.

