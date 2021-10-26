 Skip to main content

Provention Bio Reveals Early Data For Coxsackievirus B Vaccine Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
  • Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) has announced interim results from the PROVENT Phase 1 trial of PRV-101.
  • PRV-101 is a polyvalent inactivated coxsackievirus B (CVB) vaccine candidate targeting all five key CVB strains associated with type 1 diabetes (T1D) autoimmunity. 
  • Provention is developing PRV-101 to prevent acute CVB infection and the potential delay or prevention of T1D and celiac disease.
  • In this interim analysis, PRV-101 met the primary endpoint demonstrating that it was well tolerated, with no treatment-emergent serious adverse events.
  • PRV-101 also met the secondary efficacy endpoint as it induced high titers of viral-neutralizing antibodies against all CVB serotypes included in the vaccine in a dose-dependent fashion.
  • The interim analysis was conducted after all trial participants completed four weeks of follow-up after the 3rd dose (Week 12) to assess vaccine response and safety. 
  • An additional 6-month safety follow-up will be conducted, and final trial results are expected in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: PRVB shares are down 0.08% at $6.24 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

