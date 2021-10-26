 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Selecta Biosciences, Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces To Develop Rare Disease Treatments
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Selecta Biosciences, Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces To Develop Rare Disease Treatments
  • Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNAhave collaborated to design novel and improved therapeutic potential enzymes for orphan and rare diseases. 
  • The partnership will leverage Ginkgo's cell programming platform and Selecta's ImmTOR platform to create potentially transformative enzymatic therapies.
  • Selecta has gained rights to develop and commercialize select therapeutic enzymes to treat select auto-immune diseases.
  • Under the terms of the collaboration, Ginkgo is eligible for upfront R&D fees and milestones, including certain milestone payments in Selecta common stock, clinical and commercial milestone payments of up to $85M in cash.
  • Related: Selecta In-Licenses Rights To IgG Protease Platform.
  • Price Action: SELB shares are up 7.24% at $3.83, and DNA shares are up 6.09% at $15.15 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNA + SELB)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Selecta In-Licenses Rights To IgG Protease Platform
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Harmony Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Small Cap Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com