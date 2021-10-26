Selecta Biosciences, Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces To Develop Rare Disease Treatments
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) have collaborated to design novel and improved therapeutic potential enzymes for orphan and rare diseases.
- The partnership will leverage Ginkgo's cell programming platform and Selecta's ImmTOR platform to create potentially transformative enzymatic therapies.
- Selecta has gained rights to develop and commercialize select therapeutic enzymes to treat select auto-immune diseases.
- Under the terms of the collaboration, Ginkgo is eligible for upfront R&D fees and milestones, including certain milestone payments in Selecta common stock, clinical and commercial milestone payments of up to $85M in cash.
- Price Action: SELB shares are up 7.24% at $3.83, and DNA shares are up 6.09% at $15.15 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
