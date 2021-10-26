AstraZeneca's Imfinzi/Chemo Combo Strikes First Immunotherapy Wins In Bile Duct Cancer Trial
- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) revealed topline results from the Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 study.
- According to the data, a combo of Imfinzi (durvalumab) and chemotherapy significantly extended the lives of first-line patients with advanced biliary tract cancer over chemo alone.
- The details are slim, but AstraZeneca said its combo achieved its overall survival and progression-free survival endpoints and a key overall response rate secondary endpoint.
- The readout came from an interim analysis of the trial. It marked the first time an immuno-oncology regimen beat standard of care in a randomized trial for front-line biliary tract cancer.
- This rare gastrointestinal cancer reports about 50,000 new diagnoses each year across the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
