AstraZeneca's Imfinzi/Chemo Combo Strikes First Immunotherapy Wins In Bile Duct Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:07am   Comments
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi/Chemo Combo Strikes First Immunotherapy Wins In Bile Duct Cancer Trial
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZNrevealed topline results from the Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 study.
  • Related: AstraZeneca Touts Longest Survival Update In Lung Cancer Setting With Imfinzi/Chemo Data.
  • According to the data, a combo of Imfinzi (durvalumab) and chemotherapy significantly extended the lives of first-line patients with advanced biliary tract cancer over chemo alone.
  • The details are slim, but AstraZeneca said its combo achieved its overall survival and progression-free survival endpoints and a key overall response rate secondary endpoint.
  • The readout came from an interim analysis of the trial. It marked the first time an immuno-oncology regimen beat standard of care in a randomized trial for front-line biliary tract cancer. 
  • This rare gastrointestinal cancer reports about 50,000 new diagnoses each year across the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.39% at $62.01 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

