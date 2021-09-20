 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca Touts Longest Survival Update In Lung Cancer Setting With Imfinzi/Chemo Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
AstraZeneca Touts Longest Survival Update In Lung Cancer Setting With Imfinzi/Chemo Data
  • AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZNannounced updated data from the CASPIAN Phase 3 trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) combined with a choice of chemotherapies etoposide plus either carboplatin or cisplatin.
  • The Imfinzi-chemotherapy demonstrated a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit at three years for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) treated in the 1st-line setting.
  • The data show the longest survival update ever reported for immunotherapy treatment in this setting, the Company says.
  • The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21) 2021.
  • The latest results for IMFINZI plus chemotherapy showed sustained efficacy after a median follow-up of more than three years, with a 29% reduction in the risk of death versus chemotherapy alone. 
  • Updated median OS was 12.9 months versus 10.5 for chemotherapy.
  • The results included a planned exploratory analysis, where an estimated 17.6% of patients treated with IMFINZI plus chemotherapy were alive at three years, versus 5.8% of patients treated with chemotherapy alone.
  • Results showed that 32.5% of patients experienced a serious adverse event (all causality) with Imfinzi/chemo versus 36.5% with chemotherapy alone.
  • Price Action: AZN stock is up 4.51% at $58.06 during the market session on the last check Monday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21Biotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

