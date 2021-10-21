Novartis Extends Fill/Finish Support For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has agreed to expand its fill-and-finish support for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine.
- Novartis will use its sterile manufacturing facilities at its Novartis Technical Operations site in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to fill at least 24 million doses in 2022.
- Novartis plans to take bulk mRNA active ingredient from BioNTech and fill them into vials under sterile conditions for shipment back to BioNTech for distribution.
- This new agreement follows an earlier deal to fill and finish more than 50 million doses in 2021 at the Novartis Stein site in Switzerland.
- Related: BioNTech Starts Production At New Germany Plant In Boost For COVID-19 Shots.
- Price Action: NVS shares traded higher by 0.31% at $84.73 premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General