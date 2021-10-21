 Skip to main content

Novartis Extends Fill/Finish Support For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 7:02am   Comments
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has agreed to expand its fill-and-finish support for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Novartis will use its sterile manufacturing facilities at its Novartis Technical Operations site in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to fill at least 24 million doses in 2022.
  • Novartis plans to take bulk mRNA active ingredient from BioNTech and fill them into vials under sterile conditions for shipment back to BioNTech for distribution.
  • This new agreement follows an earlier deal to fill and finish more than 50 million doses in 2021 at the Novartis Stein site in Switzerland.
  • Related: BioNTech Starts Production At New Germany Plant In Boost For COVID-19 Shots.
  • Price Action: NVS shares traded higher by 0.31% at $84.73 premarket on the last check Thursday.

