Recro Secures Manufacturing Contract From NIH For Nasal Spray Analgesic
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
  • Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: REPH) has been awarded a new development and manufacturing contract by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). 
  • The new contract is an individual $1.87 million task order that falls under an existing NIH parent contract previously awarded to IriSys, the San Diego-based CDMO that Recro recently acquired. 
  • Related: Recro To Acquire IriSys For Around $50M, Q2 Earnings Top Estimates.
  • Under the new contract, the Company will support the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls development of NES-100, a nasal spray analgesic.
  • NES-100 is a microparticle dosage form of leu-enkephalin (LENK) prepared by the encapsulation of LENK in a molecular enveloped technology.
  • Price Action: REPH shares are down 2% at $1.72 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

