Sana Obtains License To Beam Therapeutics' CRISPR Cas12b Gene Editing Technology
- Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) has secured non-exclusive commercial rights to Beam Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: BEAM) CRISPR Cas12b nuclease system for certain ex vivo engineered cell therapy programs.
- The license does not include any rights to base editing using Cas12b, which remains at Beam. Under the terms of the agreement, Sana will pay Beam an upfront payment of $50 million.
- Beam is also eligible to receive certain target option exercise fees, certain milestone payments.
- Earlier today, Beam reported new preclinical data demonstrating the ability of its liver-targeted base editing approach to directly correct R83C, one of the primary disease-causing mutations of glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa).
- The results demonstrate that newborn huR83C mice treated with Beam's LNP-delivered ABE exhibit normal growth to the end of the study at three weeks of age without any hypoglycemia-induced seizures.
- In addition, Beam observed editing efficiencies up to approximately 60% by next-generation sequencing of DNA isolated from the whole liver.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics with Outperform rating, with the price target of $117.
- Price Action: BEAM shares are up 4.12% at $94.45 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
