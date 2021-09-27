Beam Therapeutics' Base Editors Show Encouraging Preclinical Action In HBV Infection
- Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) has announced preclinical data for its cytosine base editors (CBEs).
- The data demonstrate the potential of CBEs to reduce viral markers, including hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) expression, and prevent viral rebound of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in in vitro models.
- Edits included the introduction of stop codons to reduce HBsAg and HBeAg and silence the HBV gene and the cccDNA.
- Data findings show that multiplexing two gRNAs designed to introduce stop codons led to substantial, simultaneous reduction of relevant HBV viral markers.
- Dual gRNA cccDNA-targeting CBE led to 30%-60% editing efficiency of the cccDNA without reducing cccDNA levels.
- Combining the base editing reagents with standard antiviral lamivudine resulted in 20% higher base editing efficiency leading to high antiviral efficacy.
- Base editing prevented HBV rebound in long-term infected primary hepatocytes.
- These results indicate that CBEs can introduce permanent mutations in cccDNA and prevent HBV rebound in relevant in vitro models.
- Beam plans to evaluate its base editing approach in relevant in vivo proof of concept models.
- Price Action: BEAM stock is down 0.63% at $94.07 during the market session on the last check Monday.
