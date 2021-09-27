 Skip to main content

Beam Therapeutics' Base Editors Show Encouraging Preclinical Action In HBV Infection
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 9:53am   Comments
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) has announced preclinical data for its cytosine base editors (CBEs).
  • The data demonstrate the potential of CBEs to reduce viral markers, including hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) expression, and prevent viral rebound of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in in vitro models. 
  • Edits included the introduction of stop codons to reduce HBsAg and HBeAg and silence the HBV gene and the cccDNA. 
  • Data findings show that multiplexing two gRNAs designed to introduce stop codons led to substantial, simultaneous reduction of relevant HBV viral markers.
  • Dual gRNA cccDNA-targeting CBE led to 30%-60% editing efficiency of the cccDNA without reducing cccDNA levels.
  • Combining the base editing reagents with standard antiviral lamivudine resulted in 20% higher base editing efficiency leading to high antiviral efficacy.
  • Base editing prevented HBV rebound in long-term infected primary hepatocytes.
  • These results indicate that CBEs can introduce permanent mutations in cccDNA and prevent HBV rebound in relevant in vitro models. 
  • Beam plans to evaluate its base editing approach in relevant in vivo proof of concept models.
  • Price Action: BEAM stock is down 0.63% at $94.07 during the market session on the last check Monday.

