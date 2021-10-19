 Skip to main content

Calithera Buys Two Oncology Candidates From Takeda For $45M
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 6:51am   Comments
Calithera Buys Two Oncology Candidates From Takeda For $45M
  • Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) has agreed to acquire two clinical-stage cancer-focused compounds from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK).
  • The transaction terms include a total upfront cash payment to Takeda of $10 million and $35 million in Calithera Series A preferred stock. 
  • Additionally, Takeda will be eligible to receive milestone payments across both programs. 
  • Calithera will pay tiered royalties of high single-digits to low teens on future net sales.
  • The first compound, sapanisertib is a dual TORC 1/2 inhibitor that targets a key survival mechanism in KEAP1/NRF2-mutated tumor cells. 
  • A Phase 2 study planned to begin in Q1 of 2022 in squamous NSCLC harboring an NRF2 mutation.
  • The second compound, mivavotinib is an SYK inhibitor that targets the constitutively active BCR pathway in many non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cases. 
  • Calithera plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of mivavotinib in 2022 for DLBCL with and without mutations in MyD88 and CD79. 
  • Related: Calithera, Antengene Announce Licensing Agreement For CB-708 In Cancer Settings.
  • Price Action: CALA shares closed 1.47% lower at $2.01 on Monday.

