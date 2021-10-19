Calithera Buys Two Oncology Candidates From Takeda For $45M
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) has agreed to acquire two clinical-stage cancer-focused compounds from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK).
- The transaction terms include a total upfront cash payment to Takeda of $10 million and $35 million in Calithera Series A preferred stock.
- Additionally, Takeda will be eligible to receive milestone payments across both programs.
- Calithera will pay tiered royalties of high single-digits to low teens on future net sales.
- The first compound, sapanisertib is a dual TORC 1/2 inhibitor that targets a key survival mechanism in KEAP1/NRF2-mutated tumor cells.
- A Phase 2 study planned to begin in Q1 of 2022 in squamous NSCLC harboring an NRF2 mutation.
- The second compound, mivavotinib is an SYK inhibitor that targets the constitutively active BCR pathway in many non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cases.
- Calithera plans to initiate a Phase 2 study of mivavotinib in 2022 for DLBCL with and without mutations in MyD88 and CD79.
- Price Action: CALA shares closed 1.47% lower at $2.01 on Monday.
