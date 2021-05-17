 Skip to main content

Calithera, Antengene Announce Licensing Agreement For CB-708 In Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 10:08am   Comments
  • Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) and Antengene Corporation Ltd have announced an exclusive, worldwide license agreement for the development and commercialization of CB-708.
  • CB-708 is a highly potent, selective, orally-bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently in preclinical development for oncology.
  • Under the terms of the license agreement, Calithera will receive an upfront payment and potential milestone payments of up to $255 million.
  • Additionally, Calithera is eligible to receive tiered royalties on sales of the licensed product up to low double-digits.
  • Price Action: CALA shares are up 6.7% at $2.17 on the last check Monday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

