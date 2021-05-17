Calithera, Antengene Announce Licensing Agreement For CB-708 In Cancer Settings
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) and Antengene Corporation Ltd have announced an exclusive, worldwide license agreement for the development and commercialization of CB-708.
- CB-708 is a highly potent, selective, orally-bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently in preclinical development for oncology.
- Under the terms of the license agreement, Calithera will receive an upfront payment and potential milestone payments of up to $255 million.
- Additionally, Calithera is eligible to receive tiered royalties on sales of the licensed product up to low double-digits.
- Price Action: CALA shares are up 6.7% at $2.17 on the last check Monday.
