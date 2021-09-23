 Skip to main content

Valneva Continues To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trials
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 6:23am   Comments
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALNhas commenced recruitment of adolescents in its pivotal Phase 3 trial for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 in the U.K.
  • Topline results from the trial, dubbed Cov-Compare, are expected early in Q4 of 2021 and are intended to form the basis for potential regulatory approval in adults. 
  • Valneva also started to provide boosters to volunteers in its Phase 1/2 VLA2001-201 trial. 
  • The booster shot will be provided to each volunteer six months after the initial vaccination.
  • The planned expansion of the trials will support future approval in further age groups, in addition to adults.
  • Valneva shares plunged more than 40% after Britain canceled its contract for about 100 million doses of the Company's vaccine.
  • Related Content: Valneva Shares Plunge As UK Terminates COVID-19 Vaccine Contract: What You Need To Know.
  • "Valneva continues discussions with the European Commission regarding a potential VLA2001 supply contract," the Company said in a statement.
  • In the statement, Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach added, "We're confident that many countries, and regulators, will want to have the opportunity to consider our inactivated COVID-19 vaccine."
  • Price Action: VALN stock is up 7.34% at $33.77 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

