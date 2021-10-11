 Skip to main content

Sarepta's Duchenne Gene Therapy Shows Sustained Functional Improvements
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPTshared new analyses and functional data from its SRP-9001 development program and the details of Study SRP-9001-301 (EMBARK) Phase 3 trial of SRP-9001 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. 
  • SRP-9001, being developed in partnership with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), is an investigational gene transfer therapy intended to deliver its micro-dystrophin-encoding gene to muscle tissue.
  • In new analyses of study 101 (n=4, ages 4 to 7), SRP-9001 treated participants improved 8.6 points on the North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) compared to a matched natural history cohort three years following a single administration of SRP-9001. 
  • In Study 102, SRP-9001 treated participants ages 6 to 7 (n=12) had a positive 2.9-point difference on NSAA change from baseline compared to a matched natural history control.
  • The first 11 participants in Cohort 1, ages 4 to 7, demonstrated a 3.0-point improvement from baseline on NSAA six months after treatment.
  • Related: Sarepta's Stock Trading Higher As Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Gene Therapy Shows Promise In Open-Label Study.
  • Price Action: SRPT shares are down 6.62% at $92.84 during the market session on the last check Monday.

