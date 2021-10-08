Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) has expanded its neuroscience collaboration with Evotec SE (OTC: EVTCY) to include a new cell type.
- Related: Bristol Myers Exercises Option In-License Evotec's Neurodegenerative Candidate.
- The expansion has triggered a payment of $9 million to Evotec.
- The collaboration was initiated in December 2016 to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases.
- The collaboration pursues an approach to discovering and developing novel medicines by leveraging Evotec's iPSC platform using patient-derived disease models.
- The latest expansion will enable the companies to investigate the root causes of many neurodegenerative diseases in a cell type-specific fashion using cells directly derived from patients.
- In addition, molecular disease signatures will be used to define detailed molecular disease phenotypes using Evotec's panomics platform, EVOpanOmics & EVOpanHunter.
- Price Action: EVTCY stock closed at $90.38 on Thursday, while BMY stock is down 0.77% at $58.56 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.