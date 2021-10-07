See Why Jefferies Sees Massive Upside In Global Blood Therapeutics
- Jefferies initiated coverage of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) with a Buy rating and $68 price target. The analyst sees an upside of almost 145%.
- Oxbryta's implied sickle cell disease (SCD) market share is only 5%-6% at the stock's current valuation.
- Still, analyst Akash Tewari sees a 22% share and models $1.1 billion in peak sales for the drug in that indication.
- Related: Global Blood's Sickle Cell Medicine Under FDA Review For Expanded Use.
- Meanwhile, Tewari calls GBT601 "the most promising preclinical candidate in development for SCD" and sees both valuation and timing making the stock "a top pick heading into ASH," the analyst said.
- Related: Global Blood Shoots 17% Higher As Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates; Analyst Upgrades Stock.
- Price Action: GBT stock is up 9.96% at $27.94 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for GBT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Jefferies
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Truist Securities
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for GBT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings