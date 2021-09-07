 Skip to main content

Global Blood's Sickle Cell Medicine Under FDA Review For Expanded Use
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Global Blood's Sickle Cell Medicine Under FDA Review For Expanded Use
  • The FDA has accepted Global Blood Therapeutics Inc's (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) supplemental application seeking accelerated approval for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for sickle cell disease (SCD) in children ages 4 to 11 years.
  • The agency has also accepted a marketing application for a new age-appropriate dispersible tablet dosage form of Oxbryta suitable for pediatric patients.
  • Oxbryta is currently approved by the FDA in a tablet dosage form to treat SCD in patients age 12 years and older.
  • The FDA granted Priority Review for both the applications, providing a six-month review, and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for both applications of December 25.
  Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: GBT shares are up 1.97% at $30.76 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Biotech News Health Care Small Cap

