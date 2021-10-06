 Skip to main content

Entera Bio's Formulated Human Parathyroid Hormone Shows Encouraging BMD Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
  • Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) has presented the 6-month bone mineral density (BMD) data from its Phase 2 trial of EB613, an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (PTH), for osteoporosis. 
  • The Phase 2 Dose-Ranging study showed clinically significant changes in increases in BMD at the spine, femoral neck, and total hip. 
  • Patients receiving 2.5 mg oral PTH had a placebo-adjusted increase of 3.78% in the lumbar spine (LS) BMD.
  • Additionally, there was a highly statistically significant dose-dependent increase in LS BMD across all dose groups.
  • Pooled 2.5 mg EB613 group had a significant placebo-adjusted 2.76% increase in the femoral neck and a 1.84% increase in total hip BMD. 
  • Significant decrease in serum CTX (of 21% from baseline at 6 months while P1NP was unchanged.
  • The safety profile of EB613 was consistent with and similar to the known profile of injectable PTH (Forteo).
  • Price Action: ENTX stock is down 1.97% at $4.49 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs osteoporosis Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

