AstraZeneca Seeks Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Drug To Prevent Infection

- AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has filed for an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of AZD7442, its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, for prophylaxis of symptomatic COVID-19.
- The application seeks approval for AZD7442 to prevent COVID-19 for people who respond poorly to vaccines because of a weakened immune system.
- If approved, AZD7442 would be the first LAAB to receive a EUA for COVID-19 prevention.
- Talks regarding supply agreements for AZD7442 are ongoing with the United States and other governments.
- AZD7442 was optimized using AstraZeneca's proprietary YTE half-life extension technology, which more than triples the durability of its action compared to conventional antibodies.
- Preliminary 'in vitro' findings of AZD7442 demonstrated broad anti-COVID activity, particularly neutralized viral variants, including the Delta and Mu variants.
- Price Action: AZN stock is down 0.31% at $60.35 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
