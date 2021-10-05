 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca Seeks Emergency Use Nod For COVID-19 Drug To Prevent Infection
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 8:31am   Comments
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has filed for an FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of AZD7442, its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, for prophylaxis of symptomatic COVID-19.
  • The application seeks approval for AZD7442 to prevent COVID-19 for people who respond poorly to vaccines because of a weakened immune system.
  • Related: AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Cuts Risk Of Symptomatic Disease By 77%.
  • If approved, AZD7442 would be the first LAAB to receive a EUA for COVID-19 prevention.
  • Talks regarding supply agreements for AZD7442 are ongoing with the United States and other governments.
  • AZD7442 was optimized using AstraZeneca's proprietary YTE half-life extension technology, which more than triples the durability of its action compared to conventional antibodies.
  • Preliminary 'in vitro' findings of AZD7442 demonstrated broad anti-COVID activity, particularly neutralized viral variants, including the Delta and Mu variants.
  • Related Link: Merck COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Cuts Risk of Hospitalization, Death By 50%.
  • Price Action: AZN stock is down 0.31% at $60.35 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

