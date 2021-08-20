AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Cuts Risk Of Symptomatic Disease By 77%
- A new coronavirus antibody treatment developed by AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) reduced the risk of developing the symptomatic disease by 77% compared to placebo.
- Related: AstraZeneca's AZD7442 did not meet the primary endpoint of post-exposure prevention of symptomatic COVID-19.
- The trial included around 5,000 participants who did not have SARS-CoV-2 infection at baseline.
- More than 75% of participants had co-morbidities, which include conditions that have been reported to cause a reduced immune response to vaccination.
- The results of the Provent phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis trial showed there were no cases of severe COVID or COVID-related deaths in those treated with the "antibody cocktail" AZD7442.
- The trial accrued 25 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 at the primary analysis.
- In the placebo arm, there were three cases of severe COVID-19, which included two deaths.
- AstraZeneca said that the antibody combination, delivered through an injection to the muscle, could give people up to 12 months of protection from COVID-19.
- See: UK Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail
- It is the first non-vaccine antibody combination modified to provide potentially long-lasting protection that has demonstrated prevention of COVID-19 in a clinical trial, AstraZeneca added.
- AstraZeneca is now preparing the regulatory submission of the prophylaxis data to health authorities for potential emergency use authorization or conditional approval of AZD7442.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.52% at $59.49 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga