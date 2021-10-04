Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Shots Get Recommendation From European Medicine Agency
- The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for adults 18 years and older.
- Related: Johnson & Johnson To Seek FDA Approval For COVID-19 Booster Shot: Report.
- The CHMP said its recommendation was based on studies showing that a third dose increased antibody levels.
- The Committee concluded that booster doses might be considered at least six months after the second dose.
- The advisory group is still reviewing data on Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 shot booster doses.
- The CHMP also recommended booster shots for both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine for those who are immunocompromised, at least 28 days after their second dose.
- Related: Is Moderna's COVID-19 Booster Shot Moving Closer To Authorization?
- Price Action: PFE stock closed down 1.19% at $42.42, BNTX stock down 2.31% at $248.90, and MRNA fell 4.47% at $325.84 on Monday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga