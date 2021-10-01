SEC Charges Former Goldman Sachs Officer For Insider Trading On 2 M&A Deals
- The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a former Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) compliance analyst with using confidential information to generate over $471,000 in ill-gotten gains.
- The suit alleges that Jose Luis Casero Sanchez made more than $70,000 by using the information on Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's (NASDAQ: JAZZ) acquisition of G.W. Pharmaceuticals.
- Additionally, Sanchez made more than $7,000 on his purchase and sale of stock surrounding Horizon Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ: HZNP) acquisition of Viela Bio.
- In total, Sanchez traded in advance of at least 45 corporate events involving the company's clients, the SEC said.
- Sanchez's assets, as well as the accounts he used to obtain them, have been frozen.
- Using "highly sensitive information," Sanchez "abused" his "position of trust," using information he was paid to protect, according to the SEC, from September of 2020 to May of 2021.
- To avoid detection, Sanchez allegedly traded in multiple U.S.-based brokerage accounts held in the name of his parents.
- In most cases, Sanchez made modest profits off his insider information.
