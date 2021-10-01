 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeda Says 'Human Error' Reason Behind Contaminated Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
Takeda Says 'Human Error' Reason Behind Contaminated Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) blamed "human error" as the cause of metal contaminants found in some batches of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The contamination led to the withdrawal of 1.63 million doses of the mRNA shot from Japan in August.
  • Related Link: Moderna Withdraws Additional COVID-19 Shots In Japan: What You Need To Know.
  • According to Reuters, Takeda said in a new report that the Spanish factory where the vaccine was manufactured had discovered contaminants in some vials. 
  • Still, doses from the same production batch were allowed to be shipped to Japan.
  • Moderna and the Spanish manufacturer Rovi carried out an investigation found that the issue was caused by incorrect assembly due to a visual misjudgment of the required 1mm gap between the stopper lids on the vials and machinery that put the tops on vaccine vials.
  • A total of five lots of the vaccines were affected by the manufacturing issue, three of which were shipped to Japan after passing inspection before later being recalled.
  • Rovi held back the fourth and fifth lots after failing inspection on July 2.
  • However, contaminants were later found inside at least 39 vials in Japan in late August, and testing showed that the particles were stainless steel.
  • Price Action: TAK shares are down 0.12% at $16.36, and MRNA shares are down 5.76% at $362.70 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Image by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TKPHF + TAK)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug
Takeda In-Licenses Hunter Syndrome Candidate
Takeda Guilty Of Supply Contract Breach With AbbVie For Prostate Cancer Drug
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Mirum, Takeda Ink Maralixibat Licensing Pact In Japan
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 19-25): Incyte, Verrica FDA Decisions And Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com