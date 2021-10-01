Takeda Says 'Human Error' Reason Behind Contaminated Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) blamed "human error" as the cause of metal contaminants found in some batches of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.
- The contamination led to the withdrawal of 1.63 million doses of the mRNA shot from Japan in August.
- According to Reuters, Takeda said in a new report that the Spanish factory where the vaccine was manufactured had discovered contaminants in some vials.
- Still, doses from the same production batch were allowed to be shipped to Japan.
- Moderna and the Spanish manufacturer Rovi carried out an investigation found that the issue was caused by incorrect assembly due to a visual misjudgment of the required 1mm gap between the stopper lids on the vials and machinery that put the tops on vaccine vials.
- A total of five lots of the vaccines were affected by the manufacturing issue, three of which were shipped to Japan after passing inspection before later being recalled.
- Rovi held back the fourth and fifth lots after failing inspection on July 2.
- However, contaminants were later found inside at least 39 vials in Japan in late August, and testing showed that the particles were stainless steel.
