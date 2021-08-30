 Skip to main content

Moderna Withdraws Additional COVID-19 Shots In Japan: What You Need To Know
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 6:50am   Comments
  • After receiving reports on more contaminated vials and two deaths, Japan has suspended another million doses of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, while pink substances were found in a different syringe filled with vaccines at the Okinawa center, Reuters reported citing NHK.
  • Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI, S.A. said it is investigating what happened in the drug product fill/finish manufacturing process. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAKis in charge of distributing the vaccine in Japan.
  • Related Content: Suspected Metallic Particles Behind Moderna's Japan COVID-19 Jab Contamination
  • The suspension of Moderna supplies, more than 2.6 million does in total, comes as Japan battles its worst wave of COVID-19 yet, driven by the contagious Delta variant.
  • Two Japanese regions suspended some Moderna shots after more contamination cases were spotted, the local governments said.
  • Okinawa prefecture, in southern Japan, said it had suspended the use of Moderna shots at a large-scale vaccination center.
  • The Okinawa vaccines are from different Moderna lots already suspended by the Japanese government due to contamination reports. 
  • While Gunma prefecture also said it had paused the use of contaminated lots. In Gunma, an official told AFP: "We continue the use of Moderna lots that are not affected by the incident."
  • The move came a day after the Japanese health ministry said it was investigating the death of two men who received doses from tainted Moderna batches, though the cause of death is unknown.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 1.69% at $375.77 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

