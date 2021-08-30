Moderna Withdraws Additional COVID-19 Shots In Japan: What You Need To Know
- After receiving reports on more contaminated vials and two deaths, Japan has suspended another million doses of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.
- Black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, while pink substances were found in a different syringe filled with vaccines at the Okinawa center, Reuters reported citing NHK.
- Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI, S.A. said it is investigating what happened in the drug product fill/finish manufacturing process. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) is in charge of distributing the vaccine in Japan.
- The suspension of Moderna supplies, more than 2.6 million does in total, comes as Japan battles its worst wave of COVID-19 yet, driven by the contagious Delta variant.
- Two Japanese regions suspended some Moderna shots after more contamination cases were spotted, the local governments said.
- Okinawa prefecture, in southern Japan, said it had suspended the use of Moderna shots at a large-scale vaccination center.
- The Okinawa vaccines are from different Moderna lots already suspended by the Japanese government due to contamination reports.
- While Gunma prefecture also said it had paused the use of contaminated lots. In Gunma, an official told AFP: "We continue the use of Moderna lots that are not affected by the incident."
- The move came a day after the Japanese health ministry said it was investigating the death of two men who received doses from tainted Moderna batches, though the cause of death is unknown.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 1.69% at $375.77 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay
