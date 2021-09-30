 Skip to main content

Why Are Catalyst Pharma Shares Trading Higher On Thursday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has received a favorable decision from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in its appeal to overturn a District Court decision upholding the FDA approval of another amifampridine product, Ruzurgi, despite existing Orphan Drug exclusivity for Catalyst's Firdapse (amifampridine).
  • Amifampridine products are indicated for Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), a rare autoimmune disorder that affects the connection between nerves and muscles.
  • The FDA granted the approval of Ruzurgi to Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company Inc.
  • Price Action: CPRX stock is up 8.76% at $5.46 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Legal Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

