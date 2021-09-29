Catalyst Biosciences' Lead Candidate Secures Orphan Drug Tag For Blood Clotting Disorder
- The FDA has granted Orphan Drug Disease Designation to Catalyst Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: CBIO) Marzeptacog alfa (activated), or MarzAA, for Factor VII Deficiency (FVIID).
- Factor VII deficiency is a blood clotting disorder that causes excessive or prolonged bleeding after an injury or surgery.
- MarzAA was previously granted Orphan drug and Fast Track Designations for Hemophilia A/B with inhibitors and Fast Track tag for FVIID.
- Price Action: CBIO stock closed 2.81% lower at $4.50 on Tuesday.
