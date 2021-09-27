 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Mix Shows Strong Antibody Growth: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
  • A small-scale study of AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 combined with Sputnik Light vaccines has shown robust antibody growth in most of the study's participants, citing the Russian Direct Investment Fund Reuters reported.
  • The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan in February. 
  • They first received the AstraZeneca shot followed by the one-dose Russian-made Sputnik Light shot 29 days later, RDIF said.
  • "According to the results of the interim analysis, a fourfold or higher increase in neutralizing antibodies to the spike protein (S-protein) of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in 85% of the volunteers on the 57th day of the study," RDIF said.
  • Price Action: AZN stock closed down 2.70% at $58.72 on Monday.
  • Photo by torstensimon from Pixabay

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

