AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Mix Shows Strong Antibody Growth: Reuters

- A small-scale study of AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 combined with Sputnik Light vaccines has shown robust antibody growth in most of the study's participants, citing the Russian Direct Investment Fund Reuters reported.
- The data was collected from 20 people who took part in a 100-person study in Azerbaijan in February.
- They first received the AstraZeneca shot followed by the one-dose Russian-made Sputnik Light shot 29 days later, RDIF said.
- "According to the results of the interim analysis, a fourfold or higher increase in neutralizing antibodies to the spike protein (S-protein) of the SARS-CoV-2 was found in 85% of the volunteers on the 57th day of the study," RDIF said.
