Phathom Pharma's Vonoprazan Inhibits Gastric Acid In Healthy Volunteers
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) has reported results from the VONO-103 Phase 1 trial of vonoprazan in healthy subjects.
- The trial evaluated the effects of vonoprazan 20 mg once daily and lansoprazole 30 mg.
- In the study, vonoprazan demonstrated significantly greater acid inhibition as compared to lansoprazole.
- The study treatments were generally well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.
- The primary pharmacodynamic endpoints of VONO-103 were mean gastric pH over twenty-four hours and the percentage of time with gastric pH above 4 on Days 1 and 7.
- Following the first dose, the mean 24-hour gastric pH value on Day 1 for vonoprazan was 4.6 compared to 2.8 for lansoprazole.
- The least-squares mean pH>4 HTR on Day 1 for vonoprazan was 62.2% compared to 23.2% for lansoprazole.
- The greater gastric acid inhibition was maintained after seven days of once-daily dosing.
- The mean 24-hour pH value on Day 7 for vonoprazan was 5.9 compared to 3.8 for lansoprazole.
- The least-squares mean pH>4 HTR on Day 7 was 86.8% for vonoprazan compared to 42.1% for lansoprazole.
- Phathom is also conducting PHALCON-EE, a Phase 3 study in patients with erosive esophagitis, comparing vonoprazan and lansoprazole.
- Topline results of PHALCON-EE are expected in October 2021.
