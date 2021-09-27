 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phathom Pharma's Vonoprazan Inhibits Gastric Acid In Healthy Volunteers
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Phathom Pharma's Vonoprazan Inhibits Gastric Acid In Healthy Volunteers
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) has reported results from the VONO-103 Phase 1 trial of vonoprazan in healthy subjects.
  • The trial evaluated the effects of vonoprazan 20 mg once daily and lansoprazole 30 mg. 
  • In the study, vonoprazan demonstrated significantly greater acid inhibition as compared to lansoprazole. 
  • The study treatments were generally well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.
  • The primary pharmacodynamic endpoints of VONO-103 were mean gastric pH over twenty-four hours and the percentage of time with gastric pH above 4 on Days 1 and 7. 
  • Following the first dose, the mean 24-hour gastric pH value on Day 1 for vonoprazan was 4.6 compared to 2.8 for lansoprazole. 
  • The least-squares mean pH>4 HTR on Day 1 for vonoprazan was 62.2% compared to 23.2% for lansoprazole.
  • The greater gastric acid inhibition was maintained after seven days of once-daily dosing. 
  • The mean 24-hour pH value on Day 7 for vonoprazan was 5.9 compared to 3.8 for lansoprazole. 
  • The least-squares mean pH>4 HTR on Day 7 was 86.8% for vonoprazan compared to 42.1% for lansoprazole.
  • Phathom is also conducting PHALCON-EE, a Phase 3 study in patients with erosive esophagitis, comparing vonoprazan and lansoprazole. 
  • Topline results of PHALCON-EE are expected in October 2021.
  • Price Action: PHAT stock is up 3.84% at $33.01 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHAT)

Director Of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Makes $587 Thousand Sale
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com