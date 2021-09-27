Pfizer's Growth Hormone Candidate FDA Review Pushed By 3 Months
- Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) effort to defend its growth hormone franchise against a new, more convenient competitor has hit a snag.
- The FDA has pushed back approval of Pfizer's once-weekly prospect.
- Ascendis Pharma A/D (NASDAQ: ASND), after suffering its regulatory delay, won FDA approval for its once-weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) last month.
- The approval positions Ascendis to start getting the market to switch from existing daily options, such as Pfizer's Genotropin.
- Pfizer revealed that the FDA had pushed the decision date three months to January 2022 to review additional data. Pfizer submitted the data, potentially in response to a request from the FDA.
- In 2014, Pfizer and OPKO Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) entered into a worldwide agreement to develop and commercial somatrogon for GHD.
- Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.18% at $43.86, and OPK stock is down 1.60% at $3.69 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
