Pfizer's Growth Hormone Candidate FDA Review Pushed By 3 Months
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 9:23am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) effort to defend its growth hormone franchise against a new, more convenient competitor has hit a snag. 
  • The FDA has pushed back approval of Pfizer's once-weekly prospect.
  • Ascendis Pharma A/D (NASDAQ: ASND), after suffering its regulatory delay, won FDA approval for its once-weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency (GHD) last month. 
  • The approval positions Ascendis to start getting the market to switch from existing daily options, such as Pfizer's Genotropin. 
  • Pfizer revealed that the FDA had pushed the decision date three months to January 2022 to review additional data. Pfizer submitted the data, potentially in response to a request from the FDA.
  • In 2014, Pfizer and OPKO Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) entered into a worldwide agreement to develop and commercial somatrogon for GHD.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.18% at $43.86, and OPK stock is down 1.60% at $3.69 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

