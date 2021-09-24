Takeda Guilty Of Supply Contract Breach With AbbVie For Prostate Cancer Drug
- In a spat between Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) and AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) for Lupron (leuprorelin), a Delaware judge has issued a ruling in favor of AbbVie.
- The new ruling found that Takeda is guilty of breach of contract for failing to supply its partner with the prostate cancer drug.
- AbbVie claims that Takeda is responsible for supply chain problems that have led to worldwide shortages.
- Takeda did not supply AbbVie with enough inventory to fulfill orders from April 2020 until at least March 2021. 106 lots of Lupron had been ordered, with only 41 delivered.
- AbbVie developed the medicine and distributed it in the U.S and Canada, while Takeda is the drug's sole manufacturer.
- Glasscock ruled that Takeda failed to maintain the plant in compliance with good manufacturing practices and maintain a safe stock of the drug.
- Lupron has been in short supply worldwide since 2019 when the company and the FDA discovered "protocol violations" at the plant.
- Price Action: TAK stock is down 1.46% at $16.90, while ABBV stock is down 0.71% at $106.60 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs prostate cancerBiotech News Health Care Legal General