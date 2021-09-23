RedHill Settles Movantik Patent Litigation With Aurobindo
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced a settlement and license agreement with Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc resolving their patent litigation in the U.S.
- The litigation was related to Aurobindo's Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval by the FDA to market a generic version of Movantik (naloxegol).
- RedHill acquired from AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) in April 2020 the global rights to Movantik, excluding Europe and Canada.
- Under the settlement agreement terms, Aurobindo may not sell a generic version of Movantik in the U.S. until April 1, 2031.
- Price Action: RDHL stock is up 0.21% at $4.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
