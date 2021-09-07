 Skip to main content

RedHill Unveils New Movantik Data For Opioid-Induced Constipation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 7:56am   Comments
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced new Movantik (naloxegol) Phase 3 study data analyses.
  • The three analyses included pooled data from two Phase 3 studies involving 891 treated patients across two doses (12.5 mg and 25 mg), compared to a total of 446 patients in the placebo arms. 
  • It presented the data at the PAINWeek 2021.
  • New data demonstrated rapid onset of action and sustained and predictable improvement of key symptoms associated with opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in both a subgroup of patients aged above 65 years and across both low and high-dose opioid therapy.
  • In patients aged 65 years and above, Movantik achieved significantly better response rates vs. placebo, with rapid onset of action and a higher proportion of subjects achieving spontaneous bowel movement (SBM) and complete spontaneous bowel movement (CSBM) over the first 48 hours of treatment. 
  • Additional data also shows that naloxegol delivers similar rapid and sustained symptom improvement for patients, irrespective of the opioid dose. 
  • Price Action: RDHL shares closed 5.19% lower at $9.49 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Constipation Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

