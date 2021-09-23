Immunocore Tebentafusp Shows Survival Benefit In Untreated Eye Cancer Patients
- Immunocore Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) announced that data from a Phase 3 randomized trial comparing tebentafusp (IMCgp100) with investigator's choice in first-line metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) had been published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
- The paper concluded that tebentafusp is the first systemic treatment to show a survival benefit in mUM (eye cancer) and should become a new treatment option.
- Results demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS).
- The OS Hazard Ratio (HR) in the intent-to-treat population favored tebentafusp, HR=0.51 over investigator's choice (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine).
- Treatment-related adverse events were manageable and consistent with the proposed mechanism.
- Tebentafusp has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track designation, and orphan drug designation by the FDA and Promising Innovative Medicine designation in the U.K. for the same indication.
