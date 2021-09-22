Gilead's Remdesivir Cuts Risk of Hospitalization In High-Risk COVID-19 Patients
- Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced positive results from a Phase 3 trial of Veklury (remdesivir) non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for disease progression.
- The trial assessed the efficacy and safety of a three-day course of Veklury for intravenous (IV) use for the treatment of COVID-19.
- This late-breaking data will be presented at the IDWeek 2021 virtual conference.
- In an analysis of 562 participants randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive Veklury or placebo, Veklury demonstrated a statistically significant 87% reduction in risk for the composite primary endpoint of COVID-19 related hospitalization compared with placebo.
- The results also showed an 81% reduction in risk for the composite secondary endpoint of medical visits due to COVID-19 or all-cause death by Day 28 for participants treated with Veklury, compared with placebo.
- In the study, no deaths were observed in either arm by Day 28.
