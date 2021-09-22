 Skip to main content

Gilead's Remdesivir Cuts Risk of Hospitalization In High-Risk COVID-19 Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILDannounced positive results from a Phase 3 trial of Veklury (remdesivir) non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for disease progression.
  • The trial assessed the efficacy and safety of a three-day course of Veklury for intravenous (IV) use for the treatment of COVID-19. 
  • This late-breaking data will be presented at the IDWeek 2021 virtual conference.
  • In an analysis of 562 participants randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to receive Veklury or placebo, Veklury demonstrated a statistically significant 87% reduction in risk for the composite primary endpoint of COVID-19 related hospitalization compared with placebo.
  • The results also showed an 81% reduction in risk for the composite secondary endpoint of medical visits due to COVID-19 or all-cause death by Day 28 for participants treated with Veklury, compared with placebo. 
  • In the study, no deaths were observed in either arm by Day 28.
  • Related: Gilead Sciences Exceeds Expectations As Remdesivir Success Cushions Slump In HIV Franchise.
  • Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.15% at $71.84 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General

